River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 24,796 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $58,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $130.24 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($141.18) to £128 ($158.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

