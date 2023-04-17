River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 469,633 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,633 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $81,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

