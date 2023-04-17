Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.