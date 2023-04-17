Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

