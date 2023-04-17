Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.12. The stock had a trading volume of 314,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.74.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

