Rosenblatt Securities Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $84.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 287,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,985. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

