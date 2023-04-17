Rosenblatt Securities Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $84.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.60.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Formula One Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 287,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,985. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.