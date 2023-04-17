Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $148.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. 361,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,981. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $2,570,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,707,680.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,932,484 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

