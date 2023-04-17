Rover Group’s (ROVR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ROVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,016. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

