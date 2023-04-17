Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 777,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.65 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,119.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

