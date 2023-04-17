Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Target Price to C$100.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$103.14.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$97.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.13. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$91.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 12.8223776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Nutrien Company Profile



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

