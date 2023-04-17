RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. 167,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.