Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

SLB stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,593. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

