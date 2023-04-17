Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %

SLB stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.