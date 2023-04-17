Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 3.6%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.39. 117,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 253,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $841.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

