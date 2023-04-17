Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 5.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

