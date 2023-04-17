Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,921 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $79,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

