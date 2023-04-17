Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Sells $2,817,066.69 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SAIC opened at $107.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

