Scotiabank Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$23.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

