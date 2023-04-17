Scotiabank Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$23.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.