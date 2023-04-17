Scotiabank Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

