Scotiabank Trims Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

