Seagate Technology’s (STX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

