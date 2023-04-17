Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $13,466.96 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

