Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 306.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 495,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,122. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

