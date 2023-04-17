Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $54.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ST opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 393,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

