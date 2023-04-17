Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up about 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.72. 28,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,666. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

