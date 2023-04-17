Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,147,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,038,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $830.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
