Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,930 ($36.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,685 ($33.25) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($20.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,745 ($33.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,678.08, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,488.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,237.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

