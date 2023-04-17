Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Rises By 69.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

AAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

