Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Expands By 194.8%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period.
Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.88.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
