Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Decreases By 61.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREZR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,797. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

