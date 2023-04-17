Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Declines By 75.0%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

CNRD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.51. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

