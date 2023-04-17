Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Declines By 75.0%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
CNRD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.51. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.45.
About Conrad Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conrad Industries (CNRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.