Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 44.4%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRKR remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

