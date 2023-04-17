Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 44.4%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRKR remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Creek Road Miners
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.