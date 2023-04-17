Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 70.4%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,912. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1793 dividend. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

