Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Rises By 155.0%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 2,620,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,286. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

