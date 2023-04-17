Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Rises By 74.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.23. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $899.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. Research analysts expect that Dingdong will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Further Reading

