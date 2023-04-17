Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Grows By 147.2%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.
About Entra ASA
