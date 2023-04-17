Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases By 52.8%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First National during the third quarter worth $158,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in First National during the second quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First National in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 7,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.57. First National has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First National Increases Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. First National had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Stories

