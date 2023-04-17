Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Declines By 45.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of Flora Growth stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. 384,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGC shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

