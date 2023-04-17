Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Increases By 157.1%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gulf Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Price Performance

Shares of GURE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.14 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, and oil field drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.