Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Drops By 93.3%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highlands REIT Price Performance

Shares of Highlands REIT stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. Highlands REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

Highlands REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.