Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 205.5%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 140,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,975. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

