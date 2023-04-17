Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Decreases By 77.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.15. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.