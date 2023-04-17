Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 167.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.61. 11,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

