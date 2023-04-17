Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Expands By 42.2%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,075,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 1,459,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,919.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF remained flat at $7.85 on Monday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.