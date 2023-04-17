Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rises By 161.6%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KDDI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 91,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. KDDI has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

