Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Increases By 34.0%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LILA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 128,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,173. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 224,884 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

