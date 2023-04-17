Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Expands By 174.2%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Live Current Media Stock Performance

Shares of LIVC stock remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Live Current Media has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

