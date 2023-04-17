Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Expands By 174.2%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Live Current Media Stock Performance
Shares of LIVC stock remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Live Current Media has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About Live Current Media
