Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 69.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,084,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance
LiveWire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,161. LiveWire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
