Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 69.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,084,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance

LiveWire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,161. LiveWire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

