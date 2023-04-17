Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 18.8%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
NLTBF stock remained flat at C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
