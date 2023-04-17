Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 18.8%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NLTBF stock remained flat at C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

