Short Interest in Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Drops By 20.0%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
PNBI stock remained flat at $27.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Pioneer Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI)
