Short Interest in Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Drops By 20.0%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PNBI stock remained flat at $27.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Pioneer Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

